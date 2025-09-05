2,541 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBRT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 142,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 362,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.90%.

Separately, Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

