2,619 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

