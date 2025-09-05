3,501 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. UBS Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

