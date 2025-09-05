3,996 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,687,000 after buying an additional 3,028,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,979,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,346,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SOUN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $2,380,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,749,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,034.40. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 132,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,328,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 537,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,319.28. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 913,317 shares of company stock worth $8,679,813. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.