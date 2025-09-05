413 Shares in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alfreton Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.8% during the first quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,148,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 73,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $520.73 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $409.22 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.72.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.50, for a total value of $26,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total transaction of $3,075,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,143,626.73. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,428 shares of company stock worth $19,262,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

