5,700 Shares in Exodus Movement, Inc. $EXOD Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXOD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth $158,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth $420,000.
Exodus Movement Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of EXOD stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Exodus Movement, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $117.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exodus Movement Company Profile
Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
