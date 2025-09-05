5,700 Shares in Exodus Movement, Inc. $EXOD Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXOD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth $158,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth $420,000.

Shares of EXOD stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Exodus Movement, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $117.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXOD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

