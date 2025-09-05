6,081 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,995,000. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $95.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.