6,879 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

RXRX stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,447.44. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.



