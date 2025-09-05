8,700 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EE. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

