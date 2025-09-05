ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 240,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 410,142 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ACIW. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.