ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1,418.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 12,871.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,482 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $15,507,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 206,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ACMR opened at $26.98 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,160. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,152 shares of company stock worth $3,454,560. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.