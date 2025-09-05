Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Trading 2.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.73 and last traded at $137.73. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEOXF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

