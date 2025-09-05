AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Stock Holdings Cut by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.