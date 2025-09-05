AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) & Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Head-To-Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08% Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 10.10% 4.42% 1.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems $70,000.00 47.53 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1.43 billion 0.42 $156.92 million $1.15 8.44

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Risk & Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

