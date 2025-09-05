Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Arete Research

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Arete Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arete raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BABA opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

