Alight, Inc. $ALIT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alight alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 364.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alight by 82.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 5,505.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE ALIT opened at $3.81 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Alight had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alight

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.