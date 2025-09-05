Allete, Inc. $ALE Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allete were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allete alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Allete by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Allete by 398.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Allete by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 388,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,578 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.84. Allete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Allete Dividend Announcement

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.Allete’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Allete Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.