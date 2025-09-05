Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 45,934 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 381,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,478.32. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,162. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.64. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $255.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.24.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

