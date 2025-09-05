Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Alphabet stock opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $232.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,210 shares of company stock worth $41,742,155. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

