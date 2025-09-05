AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

MAMA opened at $9.40 on Friday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $353.53 million, a PE ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAMA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

