AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Shares in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 464.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth $78,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 3,042.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAKK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

