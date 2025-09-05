AlphaQuest LLC Buys 419 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $414,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,802.32. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,825 shares in the company, valued at $632,874. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBW. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

