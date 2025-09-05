AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

