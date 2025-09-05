AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Stake in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Evolus alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $163,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,128.03. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady Stewart bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,449.78. The trade was a 51.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,627 shares of company stock worth $1,325,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOLS

Evolus Price Performance

Evolus stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.