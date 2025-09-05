AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 44.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 293,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.8% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 264,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
