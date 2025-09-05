AlphaQuest LLC Grows Holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc $PLSE

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 24.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Darrin Uecker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 137,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,100.80. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

PLSE opened at $15.17 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

