AlphaQuest LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 73.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,565.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Gladstone Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -127.27%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

