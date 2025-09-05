AlphaQuest LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. $BYRN

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 1,772.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth $218,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,890,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 438.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

