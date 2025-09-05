AlphaQuest LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

