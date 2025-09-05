AlphaQuest LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Forward Air Corporation $FWRD

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Forward Air Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.40. Forward Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $618.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.98 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

