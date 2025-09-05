AlphaQuest LLC Has $40,000 Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 152,600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Barclays PLC grew its position in Paymentus by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paymentus by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Paymentus by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paymentus by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 1.58. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.78 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Paymentus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

