AlphaQuest LLC Invests $29,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the sale, the director owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.50.

LFUS opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $271.72.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

