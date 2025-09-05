AlphaQuest LLC Invests $30,000 in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.10. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $183.20.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $839,402.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,647.98. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $109,129.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,427.84. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $8,424,869. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

