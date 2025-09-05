AlphaQuest LLC Invests $34,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7,367.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,574,000 after purchasing an additional 845,725 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.