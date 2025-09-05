AlphaQuest LLC Invests $38,000 in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 69,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 171,928 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114,346 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,894,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,386,040. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The business had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.