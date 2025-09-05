AlphaQuest LLC Invests $41,000 in The ODP Corporation $ODP

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 821,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 180,758 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 404,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 143,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The ODP Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

