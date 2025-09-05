AlphaQuest LLC Invests $44,000 in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. $MNPR

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,694,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $239.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Starr sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,920. The trade was a 76.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Tsuchimoto sold 8,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $356,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,440. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,504 shares of company stock worth $1,700,160. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

