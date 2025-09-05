AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ APGE opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

APGE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $102,950.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 236,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,393.94. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.