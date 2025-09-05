AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $300.40 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $274.25 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.20 and its 200 day moving average is $320.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

