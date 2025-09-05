AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTH. CWM LLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 13,386.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Priority Technology by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Stock Down 3.1%

Priority Technology stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 4.03%.The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.63 million. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTH. Zacks Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

