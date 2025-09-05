AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 940.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $44.65 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

