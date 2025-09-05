AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Position in RH $RH

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114,443 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1,094.5% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 83,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 68,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RH by 57,577.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of RH opened at $235.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.46. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

