AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 553 Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,197.50. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,890.60. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $862,104. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

