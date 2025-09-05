AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Asana, Inc. $ASAN

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 825.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after acquiring an additional 475,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Asana by 146.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 122,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $1,655,794.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 57,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,786,854.72. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,375,000 shares of company stock worth $75,920,894 and have sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

