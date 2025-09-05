AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teladoc Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,679,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 161,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

