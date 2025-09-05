AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,272 shares of company stock worth $21,417,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

