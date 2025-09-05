AlphaQuest LLC Sells 13,428 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 110.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 21.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 137.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $116,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,986.80. This represents a 100.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.83.

Xerox Trading Up 2.1%

XRX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -0.87%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

