AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 3.1%

WGO opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -230.51%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.