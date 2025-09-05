AlphaQuest LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 109,269 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, CFO Saori Casey acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,633.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,580. This represents a 26.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Conrad acquired 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $1,024,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,835.80. This trade represents a 61.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SONO opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.17. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. Sonos’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonos

Sonos Profile

Free Report

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

