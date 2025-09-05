AlphaQuest LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after purchasing an additional 721,012 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.5% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 314,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

